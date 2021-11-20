Publish date:
Chris Duarte's Official Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game
Chris Duarte will play on Saturday in the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers.
The Indiana Pacers are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in Indianapolis, and for the game they will have their star rookie Chris Duarte active.
The former Oregon star who was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft had been previously listed as questionable for the game with a shoulder injury.
On Friday night, the Pacers lost to the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina and are 6-11 on the season.
As for the Pelicans, they are 3-14.
The status of Duarte for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
