Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Chris Duarte's Official Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game
    Publish date:

    Chris Duarte's Official Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game

    Chris Duarte will play on Saturday in the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers.
    Author:

    Chris Duarte will play on Saturday in the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers.

    The Indiana Pacers are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in Indianapolis, and for the game they will have their star rookie Chris Duarte active. 

    The former Oregon star who was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft had been previously listed as questionable for the game with a shoulder injury. 

    On Friday night, the Pacers lost to the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina and are 6-11 on the season. 

    Read More

    As for the Pelicans, they are 3-14. 

    The status of Duarte for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_16477519_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Official Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17144190_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game

    40 minutes ago
    USATSI_17194573_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Fall To LaMelo Ball And Hornets In Charlotte

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17159362_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16477519_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Official Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17144190_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_17182346_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Fall To Struggling Pistons In Detroit

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pistons' Starting Lineup Against The Pacers On Wednesday Night

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17117131_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Pistons On Wednesday

    Nov 17, 2021