Chris Duarte's Status For Pacers-Pistons Game On Wednesday
Chris Duarte is listed as questionable for the game between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
The Indiana Pacers will play the Pistons in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday night, and they could be without their star rookie.
Chris Duarte is listed as questionable for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Duarte was the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft this past summer, and has been off to a sensational start to his pro-career.
The former Oregon star is averaging 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
He's also shooting over 40% from the three-point range.
The Pacers will go into the game with a 6-9 record after losing in New York to the Knicks on Monday night.
As for the Pistons, they are 3-10 in their first 13 games of the season.
