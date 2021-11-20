Chris Duarte's Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers have a quick turnaround on Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans after they lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in North Carolina.

For the game, they could be without their star rookie Chris Duarte has been listed as questionable for the game with a shoulder injury.

The status of Duarte for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers come into the game with a 6-11 record, while the Pelicans 3-14.