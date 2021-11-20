Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Chris Duarte's Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game
    Chris Duarte is questionable for the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers.
    The Indiana Pacers have a quick turnaround on Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans after they lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in North Carolina. 

    For the game, they could be without their star rookie Chris Duarte has been listed as questionable for the game with a shoulder injury. 

    The Pacers come into the game with a 6-11 record, while the Pelicans 3-14. 

