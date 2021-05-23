NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Updated Status Against Lakers

Chris Paul is available to return to the game between the Suns and Lakers

The Suns and their fans can relax and take a deep breath as Chris Paul has been cleared to return to the game on Sunday against the Lakers.

Paul hurt his shoulder earlier in the game, and the photo of him on the ground can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

However, Paul is available to return per the Suns.

The Lakers were 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game with the Suns can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball