How Did Chris Paul Do Against The Pacers Last Season?

Chris Paul had a fantastic season making his first NBA Finals, but the Indiana Pacers did a good job of keeping him in check during their two games against the Phoenix Suns.
Author:
Publish date:
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns had a stellar season averaging 16.4 points, grabbing 4.5 rebounds and dishing out 8.9 assists per game. 

He also led the team to the NBA Finals, which was the first time the 11-time All-Star made the final round of the NBA Playoffs.  

The Indiana Pacers played the Suns twice during the 2020-21 NBA season, and Paul averaged 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists in those two games (via StatMuse). 

The assists he averaged were more than his season average, but the Pacers kept him in check in terms of scoring. 

He averaged nearly 5 less points per game than his season average and he shot just 40.0% FG and 16.7% 3P. 

For reference, his season average was 49.9% FG and 39.5% 3P. 

The Suns won the first game in Indiana, and the Pacers won the second game in Phoenix. 

A highlight from their game on Jan 9. can be seen in a Tweet below from Twitter user @PhoenixSunsBra with a video from the Suns Twitter account. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

