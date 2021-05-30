NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Told His Coach "Hell Nah" He wouldn't Sit Out Against Lakers

Chris Paul was a game-time decision but made sure he played in Game 4 against the Lakers.

Chris Paul scored 18 points and dished out nine assists in the Suns 100-92 win over the Lakers to tie the series.

Paul had been a game-time decision but was adamant that he would play, and explained to Rachel Nicholes of ESPN post-game (Tweet seen below).

The Lakers were 7-point favorites in Game 4 over the Suns in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball