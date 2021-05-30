Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Status Against Lakers

Chris Paul will be a game-time decision on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns injured his shoulder in Game 1 but has played in all of the series in which the Los Angeles Lakers have a 2-1 lead.

However, Paul will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

Paul and his status for the game can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers are 7-point favorites in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16135672_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Lakers With Chris Paul Playing

USATSI_16097119_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Starting Lineup Against Suns

USATSI_16088999_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Official Status Against Lakers

USATSI_15813081_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Pre-Game Outfit Before Game With Suns

USATSI_16152840_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Official Status Against Suns

USATSI_16084658_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Status Against Clippers

USATSI_16077859_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Status Against Lakers

USATSI_16152840_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Status Against Suns

USATSI_16072179_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Status Against Suns