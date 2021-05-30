NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Status Against Lakers

Chris Paul will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns injured his shoulder in Game 1 but has played in all of the series in which the Los Angeles Lakers have a 2-1 lead.

However, Paul will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

Paul and his status for the game can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers are 7-point favorites in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

