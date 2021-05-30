NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Official Status Against Lakers



Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns will play on Sunday in Game 4 in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

The official status of the 11-time All-Star Paul can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns are trailing in the series 2-1, and will not want to fall down 3-1.

The Lakers are 7-point favorites in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

