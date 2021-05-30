Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Official Status Against Lakers

Chris Paul will play on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:


  • Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns will play on Sunday in Game 4 in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

    The official status of the 11-time All-Star Paul can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

    The Suns are trailing in the series 2-1, and will not want to fall down 3-1.

    The Lakers are 7-point favorites in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

    More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

    Related stories on NBA basketball

    • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
    • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
    • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16135672_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Playoffs: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Lakers With Chris Paul Playing

    USATSI_16097119_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Starting Lineup Against Suns

    USATSI_16088999_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Official Status Against Lakers

    USATSI_15813081_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Pre-Game Outfit Before Game With Suns

    USATSI_16152840_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Official Status Against Suns

    USATSI_16084658_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Status Against Clippers

    USATSI_16077859_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Status Against Lakers

    USATSI_16152840_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Status Against Suns

    USATSI_16072179_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Status Against Suns