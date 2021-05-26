NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Status Against Lakers
Chris Paul will play on Tuesday against the Lakers.
During Game 1 of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul hurt his shoulder but returned to the game twice and will play on Tuesday night in Game 2.
The status of Paul and his shoulder for the game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
Paul will play, as the Suns look to carry the momentum from their 99-90 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
The Lakers are 2-point favorites in Phoenix for Game 2 against the Suns, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.