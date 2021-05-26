NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Status Against Lakers

Chris Paul will play on Tuesday against the Lakers.



During Game 1 of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul hurt his shoulder but returned to the game twice and will play on Tuesday night in Game 2.

The status of Paul and his shoulder for the game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Paul will play, as the Suns look to carry the momentum from their 99-90 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

The Lakers are 2-point favorites in Phoenix for Game 2 against the Suns, according to FanDuel.

