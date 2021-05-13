Sports Illustrated home
Clint Capela Status for Hawks Magic Game

Clint Capela is listed as questionable for the Hawks and Magic game on Thursday.
The Atlanta Hawks will host the Orlando Magic on Thursday night in Atlanta and are coming off a win last night against the Wizards 120-116.

The win over the Wizards is their second time this week, beating them 125-124 on Monday, and Wednesday's victory had the Hawks clinch their first playoff berth since the 2017 season.

On Thursday, they will try to beat the Magic to hold onto their lead as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They own just a half-game lead over the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, who loom right behind.

Clint Capela is the Hawks' leader in rebounds 14.3 per game, and he is questionable on Thursday. His status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Hawks are 12.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

