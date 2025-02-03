Collin Sexton Injury Status For Pacers vs Jazz

The Pacers are 17-5 in their last 22 games, including an NBA-best 11-2 since the New Year.



In that stretch:



🔥 120.5 ppg (4th in NBA)

🔥 30.8 apg (1st in NBA)

🔥 +9.8 net rating (2nd in NBA)pic.twitter.com/DXrQW1d2lJ