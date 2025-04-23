'Couldn't Care Less', Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Game 2 Win
The Indiana Pacers took down the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, grabbing a 2-0 series lead. Indiana blitzed the Bucks once again to start the game and never looked back.
So far this series, Indiana has looked very much like the better team. The Pacers have dominated against the Bucks, making life very tough for Milwaukee on both ends of the court.
One of the reasons has been the overall play from star guard Tyrese Haliburton. While Haliburton hasn't been putting up incredible offensive numbers, he has made an impact in multiple other areas.
When asked about the win in Game 2, Haliburton offered some interesting thoughts. The guard once again showed why he is the leader of this team.
“Anybody who's watched me play throughout my career knows who I am,” Haliburton said. “I'm an emotional guy, I play with my emotions. I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I want to win. I [couldn’t] care less about what comes for me individually, I just want to win.
“That's what I want to be known as when I’m done…how did I impact winning?...I’m just going out there, trying to play free, trying to play fun, have fun out there rather, and just trying to be who I am.”
In Game 2, Haliburton scored 21 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out 12 assists. The guard was impactful all over the court and helped the Pacers get the massive win in the series.
Game 3 will see the series shift over to Milwaukee, which will put some extra pressure on the Pacers. If they can take at least one game on the road, it would make the chances of closing the series out even stronger.
But the Pacers know that Milwaukee will come out with a sense of desperation as they try to avoid a 3-0 hole. Indiana will need to play their best game of the series if it wants to come out with another win.
