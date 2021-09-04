Pacers Shut Down Curry Last Season

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history, but the Indiana Pacers totally shut him down last season.

For reference, on 8.6 attempts from three-point range per game over his career he is an incredible 43.3% shooter.

On 17.4 field goal attempts per game over his career he is a 47.7% shooter.

Both numbers are truly remarkable, and he has done it being a superstar being one of the players that other teams throw their best defender at.

He's also a two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA Champion.

After looking at those numbers, it's truly incredible to think about what the Indiana Pacers did to Curry last season.

While it was only in two games, the Pacers totally shut down Curry shooting-wise.

According to StatMuse, Curry averaged 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game against the Pacers last season.

On the surface those numbers are solid.

However, his shooting numbers were absolutely abysmal.

He shot 21.1% from the three-point range on 9.5 attempts, and 36.8% from the field on 19.0 attempt.

Much lower than his career averages.

The Pacers won the first game 104-95 back on January 12 in San Francisco.

Curry had 20 points in the loss and shot 7/17 (41.1%) from the field and 3/8 (37.5%) from the three-point range.

The Warriors won the second game in Indiana on February 24, by a score of 111-107.

However, Curry had a dreadful shooting night.

He shot 7/21 from the field (33.3%) and 1/11 from the three-point range (9.1%).

The Pacers literally held Curry to 9% shooting from the three-point range in a game.

Considering how bad they were in defense last season, it's wild what they were able to do Curry.