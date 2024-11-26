Crucial Injuries Give Multiple Pacers Players Major Fantasy Upside
The Indiana Pacers have struggled with several key players sidelined — but that's been to fantasy owners' benefit.
Pacers reserve centers Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman both suffered season-ending Achilles tendon tears early into their respective seasons, having played a combined seven contests. That forced Indiana to get creative, and the team ultimately inked free agent 7-foot-2 big man Moses Brown, a former G League standout, to a new deal to play behind 3-and-D starting five Myles Turner.
Beyond those two relatively inconsequential injured bigs, however, the 8-10 Pacers are also down two starting wings: shooting guard Andrew Nembhard and small forward Aaron Nesmith. Nembhard has been on the shelf for three weeks with a knee injury, while Nesmith has been unavailable since November 1 with an ankle ailment.
It's unclear when either player will return, although head coach Rick Carlisle seems to be more optimistic about a swifter return for Nesmith, perhaps as soon as December.
Jake King-Finnen of Roto Baller pegs forward Jarace Walker as a "buy" candidate for enterprising fantasy hoopers with surplus roster real estate, but notes several Indiana role players have stepped up in recent weeks, thanks to the lingering injury absences of Nembhard, Nesmith and the two big men.
"Early season rotations are unpredictable, but most teams like the Pacers have a good feel of how they want their team to run. Indiana does a great job involving younger players and the injuries to Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith will open up the door for Ben Sheppard, T.J. McConnell, and Quenton Jackson to see more minutes," writes King-Finnen. "Jackson is the obvious toss-up here, but he [is] seemingly getting better every game."
Sheppard was enjoying a breakout run of late, but he, too, is now slated to be out multiple weeks due to a lingering oblique injury.
McConnell, who finished seventh in Sixth Man of the Year voting for 2023-24, is averaging 9.9 points on .560/.200/.692 shooting splits, 4.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in just 18.8 minutes per. The counting stats are nice, but of course the inefficient 3-point shooting numbers are a clear negative. He is a career 34.8 shooter from long range on 0.7 triple tries a night, so presumably that long range sniping will improve this season.
Jackson has been starting at small forward next to Bennedict Mathurin at the two-guard spot. Mathurin was likely not mentioned because he's been absolutely on fire, and is probably already rostered on most fantasy leagues. Jackson, 26, is averaging a career-best 7.3 points on .547/.389/.727 shooting splits, plus 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds. The 6-foot-5 Texas A&M product has started each of the Pacers' last four games, and is averaging an encouraging 11.3 points on .548/.455/.667 shooting splits, 3.3 assists, and 0.8 steals a night.
