Damian Lillard Status for Trail Blazers Against Cavaliers

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers play the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Wednesday night, and Lillard is listed as probable.

The Portland Trail Blazers came into Monday evening tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Both teams had a record of 36-28, but after the Trail Blazers lost 123-114 to the Hawks, and the Lakers won 93-89 over the Nuggets, the Trail Blazers are now the seventh seed, and the Lakers are now the fifth seed.

There is not a lot of room for error in the daunted Western Conference.

Thankfully on Wednesday evening, the Trail Blazers will have their star Damian Lillard in action against the Cavaliers. Lillard had shown up on the injury report with a foot issue but is listed as probable for the game per Casey Holdahl.

Holdahl's Tweet can be seen in a post below.

Lillard, an All-Star this season, had 33 points and eight assists in their loss to the Hawks and is averaging 28.4 points and 7.6 assists per game on the season.

Related stories on NBA basketball