Pistons' Fan Who Got Punched In The Face By Pacers' Jermaine O'Neal Spoke In The Netflix Documentary On "Malice At The Palace"

The Detroit Pistons fan who got punched in the face by Indiana Pacers star Jermaine O'Neal during "The Malice At The Palace" in 2004 spoke in the new Netflix documentary.

The new Netflix documentary "Untold: Malice At The Palace" came out on August 10, and one of the people interviewed for the documentary happened to be the Detroit Pistons fan that got punched in the face by Indiana Pacers star Jermaine O'Neal.

The fight took place on November 19, 2004 in Detroit, Michigan, at The Palace at Auburn Hills.

A video of the fan being punched and speaking about being punched can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Jordan Heck of Sporting News from the documentary.

As O'Neal went up to punch him he actually slipped.

"It was the best miss of Jermaine's career," Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller said in the documentary."Because if Jermaine would've connected on that punch, that fan would have been dead."

A clip of the documentary can be seen in a Tweet below from Netflix, and it is available now to watch on Netflix.

