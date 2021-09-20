Former Pacers Assistant Heads To The Pistons

The Detroit Pistons announced the hiring of Bill Bayno on Monday. Bayno has coached on the staff of other NBA teams such as the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Detroit Pistons announced new additions to their coaching staff on Monday, and the Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Pistons PR.

Pistons PR Tweeted: "OFFICIAL: The team has named Rex Kalamian, Jerome Allen, Jim Moran, and Bill Bayno as assistant coaches, and Andrew Jones as a player development coach to Head Coach Dwane Casey’s staff. Jordan Brink and Austin Dufault were promoted to player development coaches. #Pistons"

Bayno was an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers from 2016 up until last season.

He was also an assistant coach with Pistons head coach Dwane Casey when Casey was the head coach of the Toronto Raptors.

At the beginning of the off-season, the Pacers fired Nate Bjorkgren as their head coach, and hired Rick Carlisle.

