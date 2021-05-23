NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker Has Incredible Move Against Lakers

Devin Booker and the Suns are playing Game 1 against the Lakers on Sunday.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are in the first half of their Game 1 playoff game with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The Suns have gotten off to a good start, and Booker had an incredible move to score the basket during the first half.

The full video of the highlight can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

The Lakers were 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

