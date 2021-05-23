NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker Has Incredible Move Against Lakers
Devin Booker and the Suns are playing Game 1 against the Lakers on Sunday.
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are in the first half of their Game 1 playoff game with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
The Suns have gotten off to a good start, and Booker had an incredible move to score the basket during the first half.
The full video of the highlight can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.
The Lakers were 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game with the Suns can be read here.
