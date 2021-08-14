Ron Artest On The Pacers Was So Underrated

Did Ron Artest Have The Most Underrated Season In NBA History? Former Lakers, Rockets, Knicks, Kings, Bulls And Pacers Star, Was Sensational In 2004
Ron Artest (Metta World Peace) was so underrated on the Indiana Pacers.
In fact, he was so underrated that many people probably would not realize he won Defensive Player of The Year in 2004 and was an NBA All-Star.
His 2004 season was incredible with him averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
He was also doing it for a Pacers team that finished the season 61-21 and went all the way to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals (which they lost to the Detroit Pistons).
Unfortunately, the season after, "Malice At The Palace" happened, and Artest was suspended for the entire season after starting the year so hot (see Tweet below from StatMuse).
Artest did continue to have a solid career after that point with the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, but never was an All-Star again.
In total Artest played part of five seasons with the Pacers from part of the 2001-02 season through part of the 2005-06 season.
Artest's 2004 season gets forgotten about too much.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
- RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
- HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.