Domantas Sabonis Status for Sunday Against Magic

The Pacers will be without one of their stars on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Indiana Pacers will be without one of their best players on Sunday evening against the Magic in Orlando.

The Pacers won in Saturday's contest against the Pistons and have now won two straight (they beat the Thunder at home before the Magic). After a rough week last week that saw a three-game losing streak, they got back into the win column against the teams they are supposed to beat.

However, bad news has been announced on Sunday.

Domantas Sabonis will miss Sunday's game in Orlando. Draft Kings nation relayed the team's injury report.

"NBA INJURY ALERT: Pacers PF/C Domantas Sabonis (back) is listed as out for Sunday's game vs. the Magic. C Goga Bitadze (ankle), SG/SF Jeremy Lamb (knee) and SF/PF Doug McDermott (ankle) are listed as questionable," DK Nation Tweeted on Sunday.

