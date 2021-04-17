NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Donovan Mitchell to Miss Multiple Games

Donovan Mitchell will miss games before returning from an ankle sprain he suffered against the Pacers on Friday, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Donovan Mitchell, who left Friday's game against the Pacers with a sprained ankle, has no structural damage, an MRI revealed, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

During Friday's contest, the Pacers had a 13-point lead over the Jazz at halftime, and even after Mithcell left the game early in the third quarter, the Pacers could not hold on, losing 119-11.

They fell to 26-29, while the Jazz added to their NBA best 42-14 record.

Caris LeVert continued his hot streak scoring 24 points, and has scored over 20 points in each of the last four games.

Wojnarowski added that Mitchell is likely to miss "several games" before returning from the injury.

However, the news that he won't be out long can be looked at positively because of how bad the initial fall looked for Mitchell.

As a 24-year-old All-Star and the leading scorer on the team with the best record in the NBA, the injury could not be taken lightly by any stretch.

The Pacers left Utah for a game in Atlanta against the Hawks on Sunday, and the Jazz play the Lakers on Saturday, who are without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

