Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz Exits Game Against Indiana Pacers With Injury

Donovan Mitchell, the leading scorer on the Utah Jazz who have the best record in the NBA, had to leave Friday's game against the Pacers due to a leg injury.

Mitchell had logged 21 minutes and already tallied 22 points with new part-owner Dwyane Wade sitting courtside with majority owner Ryan Smith to watch the game.

In the early part of the third quarter, Mitchell took a hard fall when trying to block a pass from Edmund Sumner on a fast break. After the fall, he had to be helped by his teammates and training staff to the locker room.

Mitchell has played in 52 games this season after missing a few games during the beginning of the season and is averaging 26.5 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Players from around the NBA such as Trae Young and ESPN's Kendrick Perkins chimed in on Twitter, hoping for the best for Mitchell.

"On such a day of celebration with Dwyane Wade joining the ownership ranks of the Jazz," Jazz broadcaster said during the game on NBA TV. "And now you're watching your star player be helped off the floor."

