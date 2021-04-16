Dwyane Wade Introduced At Vivint Arena During Pacers Jazz Game

Dwyane Wade after being announced earlier in the day as the new part-owner of the Utah Jazz, attended Friday's Pacers Jazz game.

Dwyane Wade's role with the Utah Jazz has moved forward quickly as he is already sitting courtside at the Pacers Jazz game in Utah on Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the afternoon, NBA legend and three-time champion became announced as the part-owner of the Utah Jazz, reported ESPN's, Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wade was seated next to Ryan Smith, the team's majority owner. The Pacers and Jazz are currently battling on NBA T.V.

During the game, the public address announcer introduced Wade to the limited capacity seating at Vivint arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Three-time NBA champion and now joining the Utah Jazz family," the announcer yelled. "As a new member of our ownership group, DWYANE WADE!"

Wade stood, waved his hand and bowed to the cheering crowd.

The Jazz have shocked the NBA by possessing the best record in the league and being the first seed in the Western Conference this late in the season.

Adding Wade into the fold will only do more good for the organization with a rising star in Donovan Mitchell, who many believe to a very similar player and possess a similar skillset as Wade.

