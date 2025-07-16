East Superstar Has Hilarious Reaction to Viral Pacers Poster Dunk
During the NBA Summer League, an Indiana Pacers forward posterized a defender, creating a dunk so viral that another team's star player commented on the play.
Johnny Furphy, Indiana's second-round pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, played on Monday and attacked the rim with ferocity.
The Pacers were playing the Chicago Bulls in the team's third Summer League game. Furphy drove to the basket and rose up for a massive slam, cocking it back and throwing it down with one hand.
He dunked the ball while Bulls rookie Noa Essengue tried to guard him, but he ended up on a poster, and a photo from the dunk went viral.
In the wave of reaction from the dunk, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell commented on how Essengue looked during the dunk.
"Naaa this looks crazy," Mitchell posted.
While the dunk is impressive, Essengue's reaction is driving the virality of the play. His mouth is open and his eyes are rolled all the way back, which paint a funny image when the reaction is caught in a still image.
Furphy, if he continues to show confidence in attacking the rim, should get plenty of playing time this upcoming season in what could be a breakout campaign.
Mitchel is no stranger to having ridiculous finishes. Through his career, he has had several impressive dunks and layups — giving him a level of credibility when it comes to judging viral moments.
The Pacers were on the receiving end of his creative work at the rim, but Indiana ultimately outplayed Mitchell and the Cavs during the NBA playoffs, delivering a comprehensive beating in all facets of the game.
The series could mark the start of a rivalry if both organizations continue to make the playoffs and face off against each other.
