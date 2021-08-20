Former Pacers Star Says Who He Thinks Will Win The NBA Title

August 20, 2021
Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Who Won A Championship With Kobe Bryant Thinks The Lakers Will Win Their 18th Championship Next Season

Metta Sandiford-Artest (Ron Artest formerly) believes that the Los Angeles Lakers will win the NBA Championship next season. The former NBA All-Star played for the Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.
Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly known as Ron Artest) believes that the Los Angeles Lakers will be the ones holding the NBA Championship trophy at the end of the season. 

The former NBA All-Star with the Indiana Pacers Tweeted his thoughts on Thursday, and the post can be seen embedded below.

"I think @Lakers winning #18 this year.. that would be amazing.. cement legacy," World Peace Tweeted on Aug 20.

The 41 year old played in the NBA for 17 seasons and played for six different teams; Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

In 2004 with the Pacers, he won the Defensive Player of The Year Award, and the following season he was suspended for most of the year after the infamous "Malice At The Palace." 

Artest averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game on the 2010 Lakers team that won the NBA Championship with Kobe Bryant. 

