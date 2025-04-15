Fans React to Former NBA Players Doubting Pacers Playoff Chances
The Indiana Pacers are set to host their division rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks. It will be the second season in a row and then the fourth time these two teams will meet in the postseason.
Although the Bucks have the best player on the side, the Pacers have proven to be the best team of the two, at least in the regular season. Indiana is a team that should not be overlooked, yet there are people out there who doubt their ability to make a deep playoff run.
Not only do some people not believe in the Pacers' ability to make a deep playoff run, but others, including former NBA players Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams, doubt they will win this series.
Both are analysts on the Run It Back show on FanDuel and addressed this first-round series. Both players picked the Bucks to win, but due to the simple fact that they didn't watch Indiana this season and openly admitted to it.
“Not going to lie I didn’t watch much Indiana Pacers basketball.”
Indiana may be the most flashy team in terms of the players on its roster, but it is certainly flashy in terms of its play, and it has only gotten better throughout the season.
The Pacers started the season a bit shaky, but they began to turn things around after a 15-15 start. From that point, which was in late December, they finished the season with a 36-17 record.
In that span, they ranked eighth in offensive rating (116.8), 10th in defensive rating (112.7), and eighth in net rating (4.1).
Indiana has shown it’s anything but an underwhelming team. While they may not feature a marquee superstar who dominates national headlines, the Pacers boast a deep roster filled with high-level talent, making it a formidable unit.
Their production backs that up, and they'll aim to put their strength on full display starting Saturday and potentially deep into the postseason.
The Pacers are not an excellent match for the Bucks. Indiana is younger, faster, and more athletic. The Bucks may have the best player, but the Pacers have the upper hand on both sides of the ball.
