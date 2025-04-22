Fans React to NBA Players Voting Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Most Overrated
Two-time All-Star Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton can't get any respect.
The 6-foot-5 pro, still 25, received 14.4 percent of player votes (from a 90-player pool to be named the most overrated player in the league today, per Sam Amick and Josh Robbins of The Athletic.
The sample size of the poll was called into question by one fan.
"'90 votes cast,'" the fan quoted, 'very impactful data we've got here."
Another fan, meanwhile, clapped back at this criticism, noting that it was still capturing the feelings of a fairly large portion of the league.
"90 is actually really good considering the total population is like 500."
Teams are allowed to carry up to 15 standard roster players and three two-way players, meaning that, at maximum, there were 540 players in the league during the time of this polling.
Former nine-time All-Star combo forward Paul George, who inked a massive four-year, $211.6 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in a sign-and-trade free agency deal and then struggled to perform during his first season on the 24-58 club this summer, was called out as a possible "most overrated player."
"PG got $50mil to be hurt it should be him," the fan opined.
To wit, the 6-foot-8 Fresno State product appeared in just 41 healthy contests for Philadelphia, averaged 16.2 points on .430/.358/.814 shooting splits — his lowest scoring average since 2011-12.
Haliburton, meanwhile, was the second-best player on a 50-win team this season, while appearing in 73 games for Indiana last year.
Another fan voted for a two-time All-Star, Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., as being more overrated than Haliburton.
"Jaren Jackson Jr is more overrated," the fan wrote.
Jackson has been criticized for his rebounding issues and playoff scoring, and has never enjoyed the kind of postseason success Haliburton already has.
Another fan supported the top two picks — Haliburton and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who earned 10 percent of all player votes.
"Top two are absolutely spot on," the fan wrote.
Across his 73 healthy regular season games this season, Haliburton logged averages of 18.6 points on .473/.388/.851 shooting splits, 9.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds a night. Again, he is the second-best player on a 50-win playoff team with home-court advantage. He doesn't sound particularly overrated to us.
