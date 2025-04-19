Fans React to Pacers Dominating First Half Against Bucks
The Indiana Pacers came into their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a lot of confidence. They dispatched the Bucks in six games in the first round last season, so they feel like they can do the same this year.
Milwaukee did not have Damian Lillard available for this game, so the Pacers knew that they needed to capitalize. In the first half, they certainly did just that.
The Pacers dominated the Bucks in the first half, jumping out to a massive halftime lead. Andrew Nembhard was the catalyst for it, scoring 15 early points.
Pacers fans loved what they saw from their team in the first half. Tyrese Haliburton's passing and Giannis Antetokounmpo's missing free throws had fans excited.
Pacers fans are loving what they've seen from their team so far, even if Lillard is not playing in this game. They still believe that the Pacers are the better team, even when Lillard comes back.
With how well they were able to shoot the three and get steals, this could be a short series. The Bucks did not limit the transition opportunities that the Pacers had.
Fans loved the passing that the Pacers had, as the ball was flying around in the first half.
Indiana knows that one good half is not going to mean that they are going to win the series. They have to play this way throughout in order to advance to the second round.
Indiana was able to dominate the Bucks in the first half of playoff basketball this season. There is still a lot of basketball to be played, but Pacers fans have loved what they've seen so far.
If the Pacers play like this in the next game at home, the Bucks will not have any confidence that they can win the series, even with Lillard back on the court.
Leading 67-43 in the first half is exactly the kind of basketball that the Pacers want to play. Keeping this up will be the key to another deep playoff run.
