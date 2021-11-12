Watch The Scuffle In The Pacers-Jazz Game

The Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 111-100 in Utah on Thursday night to advance to 5-8 and finish the road trip 2-2.

However, during the fourth quarter things got very heated.

Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert got into a scuffle, and the clip of what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.

Turner, Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles were all ejected.

