Watch The Scuffle In The Pacers-Jazz Game

    • November 12, 2021
    Fight And Ejections? Watch This Scuffle In The Pacers-Jazz Game
    Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert got into a scuffle during the game between the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz.
    The Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 111-100 in Utah on Thursday night to advance to 5-8 and finish the road trip 2-2. 

    However, during the fourth quarter things got very heated. 

    Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert got into a scuffle, and the clip of what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter. 

    Turner, Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles were all ejected. 

