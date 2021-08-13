Chris Duarte Once Again Shines In Pacers First Win Of NBA Summer League

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
First The New York Knicks, Then The Atlanta Hawks And Now The Portland Trail Blazers, Chris Duarte Has Looked Like A Star In All Three Games

First The New York Knicks, Then The Atlanta Hawks And Now The Portland Trail Blazers, Chris Duarte Has Looked Like A Star In All Three Games

Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers has been impressive in his first three NBA Summer League games against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers has been impressive in his first three NBA Summer League games against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Chris Duarte has been sensational to start NBA Summer League for the Indiana Pacers. 

On Thursday, the Pacers won their first game of Summer League 97-64 over the Portland Trail Blazers and now have a record of 1-2. 

Duarte was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oregon. 

Here is how the 24 year old has done in his first three games:

Game 1 (New York Knicks): 14 points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks 

Game 2 (Atlanta Hawks): 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals 

Game 3 (Portland Trail Blazers): 19 points, three rebounds, six assists, four steals, four blocks 

What's even more eye-popping is the fact that Duarte has been doing everything on the defensive end so well in addition to his high-powered offense.

He has eight steals in his first three games of NBA competition. 

The Pacers will continue action on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
  • RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
  • HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.

 

USATSI_11981610_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Keep NBA Veteran Michael Beasley In Check

USATSI_15441485_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers Officially Re-Sign Nicolas Batum Who Reportedly Had Interest From The Pacers

USATSI_16545172_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Duarte Once Again Shines In Pacers First Win Of NBA Summer League

USATSI_12380210_168388303_lowres
News

Kenneth Faried Throws Down A Big Dunk Against The Pacers

USATSI_13297371_168388303_lowres
News

Metta World Peace Sends Out A Tweet About The New Netflix Documentary On Malice At The Palace

USATSI_13297368_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Metta World Peace Thinks Michael Jordan Could Average 50 Points Per Game In Today's NBA

USATSI_12376660_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Face Former Lottery Pick Emmanuel Mudiay On The Trail Blazers Summer League Team

USATSI_11414585_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Face Former NBA Star Michael Beasley In Summer League Play

USATSI_15736704_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Has Exploded Against The Pacers And Lakers In The Last Two Games