Check Out What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Said At Media Day

Down in Miami, Florida, the Heat held their media day and former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo spoke to reporters.

In the clip Oladipo says: "I just want to show my resiliency, given the opportunity and have one of the best comeback stories ever."

Oladipo had season-ending injury on his right quadriceps tendon last season (see Tweet below form the Heat).

Oladipo also suffered a severe injury during the 2018-19 season with the Pacers when he ruptured his quad tendon in his right knee.

He would miss over 365 days before retiring to game-action.

According to Ethan Hawk of 5 Reasons Sports, head coach Erik Spoelstra did not yet give a timeline for when Oladipo will return (see Tweet below).