Domantas Sabonis Makes Perkins' Top-Five Power Forwards

September 24, 2021
Former Boston Celtics' Star Kendrick Perkins Lists His Top-Five Power Forwards In The NBA With Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Leading The Way

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins shared his top-five power forwards in the NBA with Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks coming in at number one. Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers just made the list at number five.
On Friday, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins posted his top-five power forwards in the NBA in a Twitter post. 

The Tweet from Perkins with the image of his top-five power forwards can be seen embedded below. 

Perkins' Top-Five Power Forwards:

1.) Giannis Antetokounmpo 

2.) Anthony Davis 

3.) Karl-Anthony Towns

4.) Bam Adebayo 

5.) Domantas Sabonis 

The Indiana Pacers star just made the list at number five, but definitely deserves to be among those other players. 

Last season, Sabonis averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. 

He also made the All-Star game for his second season in a row. 

