Former Bucks guard Patrick Beverley won't face criminal charges after episode with Indiana Pacers fan, per report
According to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, former Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley will not be charged criminally for his actions during a playoff game in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Beverley threw a basketball at a spectator twice during the action.
A Marion County Prosecutor's Office spokesman shared that information with Vorkunov, and his report added that the Marion County Prosecutor's Office has closed its investigation into the incident.
With the Bucks trailing by 20 in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Pacers and just 2.5 minutes of action left in the game, Beverley took things too far in an interaction with a fan. His teammates had to intervene, and the veteran guard later walked over to the Pacers bench to what looked like apologize.
"Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair," Beverley said on social media after the game. The Athletic had a report a few months ago that detailed what the fan allegedly said to Beverley.
Later that same night, Beverley had a rude interaction with a reporter in the locker room. He later apologized.
The 36-year old averaged 8.2 points and 5.5 assists per game during the best-of-seven set vs Indiana. The 12-year veteran and three-time All-Defensive team member recently announced that he is signing to play basketball in Israel next season. The Pacers defeated the Bucks in six games during the first round — their first series win on their run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
