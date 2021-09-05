Former Pacers Star Reportedly Works Out For Rockets

According to Kelly Iko of the Athletic, Gerald Green worked out for the Houston Rockets this past week. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.

The Tweet from Iko with the report can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Iko was also part of reporting with Alykhan Bijani of the Athletic about Monta Ellis working out for the Rockets this past week.

Both Ellis and Green played for the Indiana Pacers during their NBA career.

Green only played one season in Indiana after his breakout season on the New Jersey Nets.

The former first round pick by the Boston Celtics in 2005 had been in the D-League during the 2011-12 NBA season and the Nets signed him on for the rest of that season.

During that stint on the Nets he was outstanding averaging 12.9 points on over 48% shooting from the field and over 39% shooting from the three-point range.

He also had one of the greatest dunks to ever be completed in an NBA game (ironically against the Rockets).

The video of the dunk from 2012 can be seen in a post that is embedded below from SportsCenter's Twitter account.

The Pacers signed Green away from the Nets that off-season, and he averaged 7.0 points per game during the 2012-13 season.

However, during his one season in Indiana he struggled shooting (36.6% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range).

The next season he had an outstanding year in 2014 on the Phoenix Suns averaging a career high 15.8 points per game on 40% shooting from the three-point range.

The last time he played an NBA game was for the Rockets during the 2018-19 season, and he is 35 years old with 12 seasons of NBA experience.