Domantas Sabonis Makes Perkins' Top-Five Power Forwards

On Friday, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins posted his top-five power forwards in the NBA in a Twitter post.
The Tweet from Perkins with the image of his top-five power forwards can be seen embedded below.
Perkins' Top-Five Power Forwards:
1.) Giannis Antetokounmpo
2.) Anthony Davis
3.) Karl-Anthony Towns
4.) Bam Adebayo
5.) Domantas Sabonis
The Indiana Pacers star just made the list at number five, but definitely deserves to be among those other players.
Last season, Sabonis averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.
He also made the All-Star game for his second season in a row.
