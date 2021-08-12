Sports Illustrated home
Former Lakers, Rockets, Kings, Pacers And Knicks Star Metta World Peace Sends Out A Tweet About The New Netflix Documentary On Malice At The Palace

Metta World Peace sent out a Tweet about the Netflix documentary on Malice at the Palace that involved the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. World Peace spent time with the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Pacers during his NBA career.
Metta World Peace sent out a Tweet about the Netflix documentary on Malice at the Palace that involved the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. World Peace spent time with the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Pacers during his NBA career.

Netflix released a new documentary on the most famous fight in NBA history (maybe all of sports). 

The game took place between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons on November 19, 2004. 

Many suspensions and fines were the consequences, and the game did not even get to the final second as it had to be called with 45.9 seconds left. 

In case anyone needed a refresher of the actual fight, a clip of the fight can be seen in a post that is embedded below in a Tweet from Twitter user @mynameisNegan. 

Metta World Peace, who was involved in the fight that night and got suspended for the remainder of the season (86 games counting playoffs), sent out a Tweet after watching the documentary, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below. 

World Peace won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, and also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks and Pacers. 

