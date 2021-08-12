Former Lakers, Rockets, Kings, Pacers And Knicks Star Metta World Peace Sends Out A Tweet About The New Netflix Documentary On Malice At The Palace
Netflix released a new documentary on the most famous fight in NBA history (maybe all of sports).
The game took place between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons on November 19, 2004.
Many suspensions and fines were the consequences, and the game did not even get to the final second as it had to be called with 45.9 seconds left.
In case anyone needed a refresher of the actual fight, a clip of the fight can be seen in a post that is embedded below in a Tweet from Twitter user @mynameisNegan.
Metta World Peace, who was involved in the fight that night and got suspended for the remainder of the season (86 games counting playoffs), sent out a Tweet after watching the documentary, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
World Peace won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, and also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks and Pacers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
- RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
- HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.