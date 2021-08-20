Former Pacers Star Talks About Scottie Pippen

August 20, 2021
Former Lakers, Rockets, Knicks, Pacers, Kings And Bulls Star Talks About When He Started Respecting Scottie Pippen Offensively

Metta Sandiford-Artest, who played for the Lakers, Rockets, Knicks, Pacers, Kings and Bulls, spoke about when he started respecting Scottie Pippen as an offensive player.
Metta Sandiford-Arest (formerly known as Ron Artest) spoke about when he started respecting Scottie Pippen's offensive ability to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports. 

The video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Robinson.

"I didn't respect Scottie's offensive greatness until everyone kept talking about it," Artest told Robinson. 

Pippen was always known for his outstanding defense and for being Michael Jordan's sidekick, but the season that Jordan was not there, Pippen averaged 22.0 points per game on 49% shooting in 1994. 

He also had career averages of 16.1 points per game on 47% shooting. 

Pippen was an elite offensive player. 

Artest is a former Defensive Player of The Year and NBA All-Star who has played for the Lakers, Rockets, Knicks, Pacers, Kings and Bulls. 

