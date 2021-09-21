Former Pacers Star Wants The Pacers To Win The 2023 NBA Title

Former Indiana Pacers star Metta World Peace Tweeted out what teams he wants to win the NBA Championship over then next few seasons.

On Sunday, Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest) Tweeted out who he wants to win the NBA Championship over the next few seasons.

World Peace's Tweet said: "I’m conflicted on who I want to see when championship. Definitely wanna see Melo get one. Definitely want the Knicks and pacers to get one. Then I need the sac town kings to get one. I’ll map it Lakers this year Pacers next year Knicks the following Then kings."

He's played for all of the teams he has mentioned, so there is obviously some bias there.

He wants the Indiana Pacers to win the NBA title during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Not many people would probably say that could actually happen.

They were 34-38 last season and missed the playoffs, but who knows what they can add to the team over the next two years.

In 2024 he wants the New York Knicks to win the NBA Championship, which is interesting to think about considering they are a young team who was just the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

In 2004, Artest was the Defensive Player of The Year and an All-Star for the Pacers.

He averaged 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals in 73 regular season games.

The Pacers lost to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals that season.

The next season was Malice At The Palace, so he did not play for the rest of that season due to suspension, and could not be with the team in their pursuit of another playoff trip.