Former Pacers Star Has A Strong Opinion About Scottie Pippen

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Former NBA Star Has A Strong Opinion About Former Chicago Bulls Star Scottie Pippen
    Publish date:

    Former NBA Star Has A Strong Opinion About Former Chicago Bulls Star Scottie Pippen

    Former Indiana Pacers star Jalen Rose shared a strong opinion about former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen.
    Author:

    Former Indiana Pacers star Jalen Rose shared a strong opinion about former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen.

    Former Indiana Pacers star Jalen Rose had a super strong opinion he shared on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby on Wednesday. 

    Rose was speaking about former Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. 

    The clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Jalen & Jacoby. 

    Read More

    "He's the most disrespected all-time great player in any sport that any game has seen," Rose said of Pippen. 

    Rose went on to say how Michael Jordan has never won any titles without Pippen, and how everyone wants to give the credit to the best player (Jordan). 

    He also mentions how Pippen never had any signature moment in the championship runs. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_14251668_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers Star Has A Strong Opinion About Scottie Pippen

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_16911671_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA News: Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status For Pacers-Kings Game

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088508_168388303_lowres
    News

    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against Sacramento Kings

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
    News

    Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup Against Indiana Pacers

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_10787568_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Bucks Should Sign This Former Pacers Star

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_13421580_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Pacers Have Released Their Injury Report For Game Against Kings On Sunday

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_17100043_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Pacers Play The Kings On Sunday Who Have Not Been To The Playoffs Since Before An iPhone Was Created

    51 minutes ago