Former Pacers Star Tweeted About Detroit Lions Legend

Former Indiana Pacers star Jalen Rose sent out a Tweet on Saturday about Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson Jr.
The Tweet from Rose can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Rose's Tweet said: "MEGATRON." (With five lion emojis).
Rose was quote Tweeting a Tweet from Johnson Jr. which can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Johnson's Twitter account.
Johnson's Tweet said: "Michigan is our home. Detroit is our city and you Lions fans are our pride. #Michigan #Detroit #DetroitLions #HOF21."
Johnson Jr. is a 2021 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and was honored at halftime on Sunday of the Lions and Baltimore Ravens game (see Tweets below from the Lions).
Rose played for the Denver Nuggets, Pacers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns over his 13-year NBA career, but is from Detroit, Michigan.
Johnson Jr. played his entire NFL career for the Lions.
