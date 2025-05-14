Former Pacer Lance Stephenson Makes Major Decision About His Playing Future
There are very few Indiana Pacers who were as beloved as Lance Stephenson. His brand of play and the way he acted on the court endeared him to fans in the state.
Stephenson played for the Pacers in three different stints. He was an integral part of the Pacers making back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances in 2013 and 2014.
Since then, he returned to the Pacers on two different occasions, last appearing for the team in 2022. In fact, his last appearance in the NBA came with Indiana in that same year, although he also played six games for the Hawks later that season.
Stephenson has been trying to get back into the league, last playing for the Iowa Wolves of the G-League in the 2023-24 season. He did not play anywhere this season.
It looks like Lance will make 'em dance again soon. He has announced that he will be playing in Ice Cube's Big 3 league.
The format of this league is perfect for the way that Stephenson likes to play basketball. This gives him the opportunity to be as flashy as he wants, even though he only has two other players to pass the ball to at a given time.
Stephenson has been to several Pacers games this season, including multiple games during their playoff run. He will likely continue to attend games as the Pacers play in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Pacers fans will love to watch him play in this league over the summer. Depending on what team he plays for, he could be teamed up with other former Pacers players.
Stephenson will be one of the youngest players in this league. Most of the other participants in the Big 3 have been retired for quite a while, so Stephenson might have an athletic advantage.
Even though he never quite played as well after he left the Pacers the first time, fans of that team will always have a soft spot in their hearts for him.
During his NBA career, Stephenson averaged 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
