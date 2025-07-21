Former Pacers $22 Million Forward Signs With Western Conference Squad
Former Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal to return to the Sacramento Kings.
McDermott is going into season No. 12 of his NBA career, spending three of those with Indiana, and parts of a fourth during the back half of the 2023-24 season.
After 42 games with the Kings last season, McDermott shot 43.6 percent from 3 and 42.7 percent from the field. His eFG percentage (effective field goal percentage), which factors in 3-pointers being worth more than a traditional field goal, was 61.5 percent, the second highest of his career since his final season with the Pacers (61.6 percent).
McDermott put up 3.5 points per game in 8.1 minutes per contest last season, his lowest amount of minutes averaged since his rookie year with the Chicago Bulls.
During that first season in Chicago, McDermott averaged just three points per game across 8.9 minutes on average in his 36 appearances. The following season, his production skyrocketed to 23 minutes per game and his scoring output was now 9.4 points per contest.
After averaging 24.5 minutes per game, the 6-foot-6 forward was traded to the Oklahoma City thunder after 44 appearances with the Bulls. He would then bounce around to the New York Knicks, where he started the 2017-18 campaign, and was traded once again to the Dallas Mavericks to end that season in Texas.
The 2018-19 season is when McDermott started his tenure in Indiana, and averaged 10.3 points per game on 60.6 eFG percent during that first stint.
After spending parts of three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, McDermott found his way back to the Pacers, being dealt once again, to round out the 2023-24 season in Indiana.
