Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Working Out For NBA Teams On Friday

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, Lance Stephenson is putting on a workout for representatives from the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers expected to be in attendance in Las Vegas on Friday. Stephenson has played for the Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, Lance Stephenson is holding a private workout on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

The Tweet from Haynes can be seen in a post that is embedded below. 

The Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers are expected to have representatives in attendance, according to Haynes. 

Stephenson last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019, and averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. 

In his first stint with the Pacers in 2014, he had the best year of his career, averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.  

At 30 years old, he has averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 508 career games. He's played for the Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

