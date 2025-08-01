Former Pacers Big Reacts to Surprisingly Getting Cut After NBA Finals Run
The Indiana Pacers surprised everyone by making the 2025 NBA Finals. It was the first time that they had made a run to the Finals since 2000, which had marked the only previous instance they'd been there in franchise history.
Indiana is trying to figure out the best way to continue being a title contender without having Tyrese Haliburton available at all next season. They have only made a few roster moves.
One of those moves was to waive forward Enrique Freeman in order to make room for guard Taelon Peter to sign the last of the team's three two-way contract slots.
More news: Former Pacers Forward Finds New Home After Surprisingly Being Waived
The Pacers liked what Freemaan was able to give them early in the year after both Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman tore their Achilles tendons. He was thrust into the lineup as a backup center.
Recently, Freeman opened up about how he felt about getting released from the Pacers.
"Year one in the NBA and G League, I think one way to describe it, I would say grateful," Freeman said. "Because I've done a lot. I've played well. I've been to the NBA Finals in my first year, so I'm really grateful for the year, really.
Freeman clearly thought he had played well enough early in his career to warrant the Pacers wanting to keep him. He certainly had moments early in the year.
Perhaps the biggest reason why Freeman got waived is because of the injury to Haliburton. The Pacers needed more guards and fewer big men, so Freeman had to get waived to make room for Peter, a guard.
More news: Pacers GM Offers Shocking Take on Indiana's 'Gap Year' Season
Freeman ended up signing a two-way deal with the Timberwolves, so he has landed on his feet pretty quickly. He is hoping that he will be able to stay in the NBA for a while.
Freeman's effort should allow him to at least stay in the G League for years to come. You can't coach effort, and Freeman's effort is at 100 percent all of the time.
The Pacers drafted him in part because of how hard he plays and how often he gets rebounds that he shouldn't get. In his rookie season, he averaged 2.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.
More news: Myles Turner Sends Message to Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton After Major Announcement
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacer, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.