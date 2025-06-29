Former Pacers Forward Officially Retires From Basketball
Former Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic has decided to retire from the game of basketball.
The veteran forward announced his decision to retire on Sunday via Instagram.
"Sometimes in life, you don't choose the moment. The moment chooses you," Bogdanovic posted on social media.
"After 14 months of battling a foot injury, two surgeries and countless efforts to get back on the court, the time has come to close a chapter."
"After more than two decades in the game, the moment has arrived to say goodbye to basketball," Bogdanovic wrote. "Not just as a sport but as a part of who I am."
"Every stop left a mark," he wrote. "Every jersey carried it's own weight."
"I'm closing this chapter but my love for the game remains," he concluded. "I didn't reach the end. I've reached the other side of the beginning."
The 36-year-old retired from the game due to a nagging foot injury.
Bogdanovic spent two seasons with the Pacers from 2017-19.
This story will be updated….