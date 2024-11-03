Former Pacers Guard Announces Retirement After 14-Year Career
Former Indiana Pacers guard D.J. Augustin has officially retired from basketball.
Augustin announced his decision to retire on Sunday and sent a heartfelt message to his fans, family, and the organizations he was a part of for his 14-year career.
He had this to say via his personal Instagram account.
"Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I’ve loved for so long. Basketball has been more than a sport, it has been a journey filled with unforgettable memories, friendships, lessons and experiences beyond the court.
From growing up in New Orleans, with a dream of making it to the NBA to having a 15 season career, fulfilling that dream. I’m grateful for every high and every low, every team, every city, and every fan who’s supported me and my family along the way.
I want to thank my wife for making every house a home, my children for being my motivation, my parents for their sacrifices, my sisters and my family for their unwavering support. I’m thankful for my teammates for the brotherhood we share. To my coaches and staff, thank you for your guidance. To the fans, your love and support has made this journey unforgettable.
As I walk into the next chapter of my life, I carry with me the values that basketball has taught me: resilience, hard work, and dedication.
I may be retiring as a player, but I’ll always be connected to this game we all love.
Thank you for being apart of my story."
Augustin spent one season as a Pacer. He signed with the organization in the 2012 offseason. In his one year as a Pacer, he averaged 4.7 points per game, 1.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.4 steals while shooting 35 percent from the field and 35 percent from three in 16.1 minutes and 76 games with five starts.
After his lone season in Indiana, he left for the Toronto Raptors.
The New Orleans native played for 11 teams throughout his 14-year NBA career, including the Charlotte Bobcats, Pacers, Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Detriot Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Orland Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers.
Augustin last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season, signing with the Lakers in early March.
Augustin, however, returned to the Rockets in late March 2023 for his second stint with the team, but he did not appear in a game during the 2022–23 season.
Augustin is a former first-round draft pick in the 2008 draft and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.