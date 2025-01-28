Former Pacers Star Paul George Gets Brutally Honest About 'Grudge' With Indiana
Paul George’s return to Indiana with the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 18 marked yet another chapter in his complex relationship with the Pacers.
Though the star forward had a memorable seven-year stint in Indianapolis, the visit highlighted the lingering tension between him and the franchise, a tension that George himself openly discussed in a candid interview.
Despite his pivotal role in the Pacers’ resurgence, including leading them to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014, George was met with an uncharacteristic silence upon his return.
"I'm not sure, you know?" George remarked when asked about the lack of acknowledgment from the Pacers. "We were joking with the guys, and they were like, ‘Do you still get a tribute video when you go to Indiana?’ I was like ‘I've never gotten a tribute video since I've been going back to Indiana’ and that was eight years ago."
This comment reflected his disappointment over the absence of recognition, something he feels is overdue given his contributions to the team.
George's departure from the Pacers in 2017, when he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, was anything but smooth. In the past, he has shared his grievances about the situation, which involved some behind-the-scenes frustration over the direction of the franchise.
Despite this messy exit, George acknowledges the Pacers’ struggles before his arrival.
"I came into that situation where Indiana was struggling. They just got over the 'Malice at the Palace.' There were some dark clouds covering that Pacers team."
Indeed, George’s arrival in 2010 coincided with a rebuilding phase for the franchise. Following years of turmoil, including the infamous brawl and various off-court incidents, the Pacers were in need of a leader, and George stepped up to the challenge.
https://youtu.be/ghtDbOisWtA?si=mC_u-Z9YocBIsaDY
"I thought I was a part of that resurgence," he said. His leadership, alongside a supporting cast that included Roy Hibbert, Lance Stephenson, and David West, helped return the team to prominence in the Eastern Conference.
However, the Pacers’ decision to overlook George's contributions remains a point of contention. Even as a key figure in the franchise’s revival, his absence was glaring in a recent video shown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which omitted any highlights from George’s era.
"It does suck," he admitted. "Just the acknowledgment would have been appreciated."
While George credits the team’s success to a collective effort, he firmly believes his role was significant.
"I thought I was a huge part of turning that program around," he said. “They're salty that I left, and I thought I left for the right reasons for myself.” Despite the silence from the Pacers, George remains steadfast in his belief that his decision was justified.
