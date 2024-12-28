Former Pacers Star Reggie Miller Given Shocking Props From Splash Brother
Dallas Mavericks starting small forward Klay Thompson, a five-time All-Star "Splash Brother" alongside 10-time All-NBA backcourt mate Stephen Curry, recently surpassed Hall of Fame former Indiana Pacers sharpshooting swingman Reggie Miller's former record of X made 3-point shoots, now pushing Miller down to sixth all-time.
Thompson achieved the feat while helping the team nearly rally from a 28-point hole to post a far more respectable 105-99 loss on Christmas Day to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Thompson now has 2,563 made treys to his name, with an opportunity to add even more to that total on Saturday night, when his shorthanded Mavericks (who will be down starters Luka Doncic, Naji Marshall and PJ Washington) face off against the lowly Portland Trail Blazers.
Curry, of course, ranks first with 3,849 career 3-pointers. 10-time All-Star L.A. Clippers point guard James Harden (3,024), former 10-time All-Star shooting guard Ray Allen (2,973), and eight-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard (2,683) are second, third and fourth on that list, ahead of Thompson.
Thompson wears Miller's jersey number, 31, for the Mavericks.
“I loved Reggie Miller growing up,”Thompson said in an interview with Christian Clark of The Athletic.“I watched his film and game-winners my whole life. He’s always inspired me to shoot the ball and be a killer. It’s just surreal. Talk about times I prayed for. I prayed for times like that.”
Thompson even went further on social media postgame. On his official Instagram account, he praised Miller even ahead of Curry (with whom Thompson played for 13 seasons, winning four championships) amidst the league's all-time great shooters.
"One of my favorite memories along this journey was working out for the Knicks in June 2011, and Donnie Walsh told me how much I reminded him of Reggie," Thompson wrote. "That meant the world to me and inspired me to never stop shooting. Salute to the greatest to ever shoot it @reggiemillertnt! Thanks for the blueprint OG!"
Walsh was the Knicks' team president at the time, but had long served in that capacity with the Pacers during Miller's playing days and beyond. Walsh is now back with the franchise as a team advisor.
Miller himself, now an analyst on TNT, responded to Thompson's post.
"HONORED to be on any list with you @klaythompson," Miller wrote. The 6-foot-7 UCLA product's 2,560 career triples were made across an 18-year pro run.
