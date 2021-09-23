Warren Gets A Court Named After Him

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Former Phoenix Suns And Current Indiana Pacers Star Gets A Court Named After Him

Former Phoenix Suns And Current Indiana Pacers Star Gets A Court Named After Him

T.J. Warren of the Indiana Pacers had a court named after him by his AAU program.
Author:
Publish date:
T.J. Warren of the Indiana Pacers had a court named after him by his AAU program.

T.J. Warren of the Indiana Pacers now has a basketball court that is named after him. 

That's right his AAU program (Garner Road Basketball Club) named it's court after the NBA star. 

The photo of the court can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers (the Pacers cited that they got the photo from Warren's Instagram account @.twarren1). 

Warren is entering his eighth season in the NBA. 

Before coming to the Pacers he spent the first five years of his career on the Phoenix Suns, and is entering his third season with the Pacers. 

He only played in four games last season due to a stress fracture in his foot. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

USATSI_14717527_168388303_lowres
News

Warren Gets A Court Named After Him

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Ben Simmons Trade Makes Sense For The Pacers And 76ers

18 minutes ago
Myles Turner
News

Check Out The Photo Myles Turner Shared On His Instagram Story Of His NBA Blocks Award

21 minutes ago
USATSI_16148330_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Mavs "Looked Into" Trade With Pacers

31 minutes ago
USATSI_13720354_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Wednesday

35 minutes ago
USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Puts Up Instagram Story After Redick Announces NBA Retirement

38 minutes ago
USATSI_12003922_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Shows Off Miami House On Instagram

46 minutes ago
USATSI_10801356_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Post Cool Wallpaper To Their Instagram

Sep 22, 2021
USATSI_10802036_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Oladipo Sends Out Tweet After Redick Announces Retirement

Sep 22, 2021