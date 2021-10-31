Pacers Drop Fourth Game In A Row

The Indiana Pacers (1-6) have lost their fourth straight game after falling 97-94 at home to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

The loss was their second time losing to the Raptors in the same week (they lost 118-100 in Toronto on Wednesday).

Before the game, the Pacers got good news that Caris LeVert (who averaged 20.2 points per game last season) would make his season debut after missing the first six games of the season with a back injury.

In 16 minutes he had 15 points, one rebound and two assists.

Even with LeVert back, and being at home they just could not get it done, and they did not have Malcolm Brogdon in the lineup for the second straight game.

"We played very hard, but not well enough," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "So that's kind of where things were at tonight. Didn't make anything."

The Raptors were led by rookie Scottie Barnes who went off for 21 points and 12 rebounds.

NBA Champion Fred VanVleet also had 16 points, four rebounds and six assists.

The Raptors improved to 4-3, and are now on a three-game winning streak after beating the Pacers earlier in the week and the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Myles Turner also had a solid night scoring ten points, grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking five shots.

They will continue their season on Monday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs and look to snap their losing streak.